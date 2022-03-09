France's Galeries Lafayette to take full control of La Redoute

French luxury department store Galeries Lafayette said on Wednesday it would take full control of online and catalog retailer La Redoute over the next months.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Galeries Lfayette owns a 51% stake in La Redoute since the end of 2017, the statement said.

