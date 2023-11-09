France's Federation Studios seeks advisers ahead of possible sale– sources

By Amy-Jo Crowley

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France's Federation Studios is in talks with possible advisers to help it explore strategic options, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a potential deal that could value the TV and film producer at over 500 million euros ($535 million).

The privately held Paris-based group, which produced the well reviewed French political thriller Le Bureau des Légendes, has received pitches from investment banks in recent weeks for an adviser role, the people said.

The company is considering options including a full or partial sale to another private equity firm, one of the people added.

The owners may kick off an auction process next year following the potential sale of All3Media, Britain's largest TV production firm, which could provide a yardstick for valuing Federation Studios, a second person said.

In the event of a sale, the business could be valued at more than 500 million euros, this person added.

Deliberations are at an early stage and a sale process may not occur, said the people, who declined to be named because the talks are not public.

French private equity firm Montefiore Investment - the backer of luxury brand Isabel Marant - invested 50 million euros into Federation Studios in 2021 to fuel its international expansion, CEO and founder Pascal Breton said at the time. The rest of the business is held by Breton.

Montefiore and Federation Studios declined to comment.

Federation has grown by swallowing up production companies including animation house GO-N Productions, Britain’s Vertigo Films and Rome-based Fabula Pictures.

Federation’s decision to explore strategic options follows a rebound of deal activity in the sector. All3Media is in the process of finding a buyer, Reuters reported in September. A sale process for Spanish broadcasting and sports rights group Mediapro is also underway, according to Reuters.

Federation has 250 employees with operations across Paris, Los Angeles, Rome, Madrid, London, Berlin, Cologne and Tel-Aviv.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Mark Potter)

