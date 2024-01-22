France's FDJ to offer $2.8 billion to buy online gaming firm Kindred

Offering 130 SEK/share to buy Kindred Group

Premium of around 24% to Kindred's Jan 19 price

Deal would create new European sector leader

Deal worth around $2.8 on enterprise value

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French gaming company La Francaise des Jeux FDJ.PA launched on Monday a takeover offer to buy European online peer Kindred Group KINDsdb.ST, in a deal which it said would create the second-biggest operator in Europe's gaming sector.

FDJ said it was offering 130 Swedish crowns ($12.43) a share for Kindred, which would correspond to an enterprise value of 2.6 billion euros ($2.83 billion) and represent a premium of 24% to Kindred Group's Jan. 19 closing price.

FDJ's offer also values Kindred Group's equity market capitalisation at around 29.5 billion Swedish crowns ($2.82 billion).

"I am pleased to announce today the proposed acquisition of Kindred," said FDJ Chairwoman and CEO Stéphane Pallez.

"The combination will result in a stronger strategic positioning and significant value creation for the benefit of our shareholders and broader stakeholder," she added.

FDJ, which runs lottery scratchcards in France and in which the French state holds an equity stake of 20%, said the takeover of Kindred Group would boost its earnings and result in an accretion of more than 10% in its dividend per share.

($1=10.4567 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

