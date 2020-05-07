France's Eurofins launches product to detect coronavirus

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - French diagnostics company Eurofins EUFI.PA announced on Thursday the launch of a new product to detect the coronavirus that has killed thousands in a global pandemic.

The GSD NovaPrime product to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus will make use of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which Eurofins called the method of choice to detect acute virus infections.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

