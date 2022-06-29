France's Eurazeo to sell rest of 51% stake in U.S. firm Trader Interactive

US Markets

Investment firm Eurazeo has agreed to sell its remaining stake of 51% in U.S.-based digital marketing company Trader Interactive, on an enterprise valuation basis of $1.9 billion, the French company said on Wednesday.

Eurazeo said its sale to online car advertising platform company 'carsales' would bring it pre-tax proceeds of $238 million.

