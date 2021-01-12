France's Eramet says New Caledonia unit could collapse due to mine protests

Corrects seventh paragraph to say increase of 2 million tonnes in exports, not doubling to 4 million tonnes

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French mining group Eramet ERMT.PA said on Tuesday its nickel subsidiary SLN in New Caledonia risked going into liquidation within weeks if protests continued to disrupt its operations.

Unrest sparked by Brazilian mining giant Vale's VALE3.SA agreement late last year to sell its New Caledonian nickel activities to a consortium including commodity trader Trafigura TRAFGF.UL had spread across the French Pacific territory, leading to blockades of SLN's mines.

"SLN's situation has become highly critical," Eramet said in a statement. "Should the company's situation worsen over the coming weeks, the filing of a safeguard, administration process or liquidation may need to be considered."

SLN said last month the unrest had cost it about 1.5 billion Pacific Francs ($15.31 million), adding to losses at the company as it tries to implement a rescue plan.

After it made a request last year for a court-appointed expert to help with negotiations over the recovery plan, SLN now planned to file a conciliation procedure with a New Caledonia court in the coming days, Eramet said in Tuesday's statement.

The group had said last year that loans granted to SLN under a previous rescue programme were almost used up.

To boost profitability, it is seeking approval from the New Caledonian authorities to increase its volume of low-grade nickel ore exports by 2 million tonnes annually.

Eramet has in parallel developed a second nickel mining base in Indonesia, in partnership with Chinese steel maker Tsingshan Holding Group, and is considering using the deposit to supply materials for electric vehicle batteries.

