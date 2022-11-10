France's Engie upgrades full-year guidance on boost from high power prices

Nov 10 (Reuters) - French power company Engie ENGIE.PA raised on Thursday its full-year guidance, as energy prices soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and boosted its earnings at end-September.

"Engie has delivered in unprecedented market conditions," Chief Executive Officer Catherine MacGregor said in an earnings statement.

Engie has benefited from a surge in power prices as the Ukraine war has thrown the spotlight on Europe's reliance on Russian gas, which has left the bloc scrambling to find alternative energy sources.

The group's earnings before deducting interest and taxes (EBIT) for the nine months to September 30 came in at 7.3 billion euros ($7.32 billion), up 79.3% organically from a year earlier.

The gas and electricity provider, which has undertaken measures to cut direct exposure from the risk of interruptions to Russian gas supplies, upgraded its full-year target of a net recurring income group share between 4.9 and 5.5 billion euros.

It also said it anticipated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of 13.2 and 14.2 billion euros and EBIT from 8.5 to 9.5 billion.

Engie stated that it would award its employees worldwide an exceptional bonus of 1,500 euros each.

The firm, which is looking to grow the share of renewables in its portfolio, said it was on track to meet its objective to add around 4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable capacity in 2022.

Year-to-date, it has added 2.5 GW of renewables capacity.

The company confirmed that for this winter, it had mitigated the exposure to volumes previously procured from Russia's Gazprom GZPRI.MM.

For the winter of 2023-2024, it said it was still confident that additional volumes contracted through new supply sources including liquefied natural gas (LNG) would contribute to replacing the need for Russian volumes.

($1 = 0.9971 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.