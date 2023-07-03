News & Insights

France's Engie and Portugal's EDP plan to develop offshore windfarms in Australia

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

July 03, 2023 — 09:03 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP EDP.LS and French company Engie ENGIE.PA, said on Tuesday it has lodged applications with the Australian government to develop offshore windfarms off the coast of Victoria.

The JV, which participated in the Victoria tender through its bidding company High Sea Wind, has presented applications for three wind projects reflecting a total of around 4 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind capacity.

"Ocean Winds is confident that the plan contained in our applications will not only secure the first offshore wind farms in Australia, but also deliver significant economic benefits to the region," said Chief Executive Officer Bautista Rodriguez.

Ocean Winds, which was founded in May 2019, is the executive investment vehicle for EDP, through its subsidiary EDP Renovaveis EDPR.LS, and Engie to secure marine wind energy opportunities globally.

The JV in now on track to reach 5 GW to 7 GW of projects in operation or construction by 2025.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

