News & Insights

France's Engie and Portugal's EDP plan to develop offshore windfarms in Australia

July 03, 2023 — 08:43 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP EDP.LS and French company Engie ENGIE.PA, said on Tuesday it has lodged applications with the Australian government to develop offshore windfarms off the coast of Victoria.

The JV has presented applications for three wind projects reflecting a total of around 4 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind capacity.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.