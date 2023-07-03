France's Engie and Portugal's EDP plan to develop offshore windfarms in Australia

July 4 (Reuters) - Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP EDP.LS and French company Engie ENGIE.PA, said on Tuesday it has lodged applications with the Australian government to develop offshore windfarms off the coast of Victoria.

The JV has presented applications for three wind projects reflecting a total of around 4 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind capacity.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

