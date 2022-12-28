France's energy watchdog sees no risk to power supplies until mid-January

December 28, 2022 — 02:25 am EST

PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - There is no risk to the supply of power in France until at least mid-January, the head of the country's CRE energy watchdog, Emmanuelle Wargon, said on Wednesday.

While it is necessary to remain vigilant in case of a drop in temperatures, the fact that French households and businesses have heeded calls to cut their energy consumption is a big help, Wargon told France Inter radio. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Louise Heavens) ((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @IngridMelander; +33 1 80 98 12 61;)) Keywords: FRANCE ENERGY/GRID

