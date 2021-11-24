France's Elior serves up growth targets on pandemic recovery

Writes through, adds detail, CEO comment

Nov 24 (Reuters) - French catering company Elior Group ELIOR.PA on Wednesday set growth and profit targets for its next financial year after school and business reopenings helped it to its best quarterly performance since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The company posted a full-year net loss of 100 million euros, down from a 483 million euro loss the previous year, with Chief Executive Philippe Guillemot citing progress made with vaccination campaigns across markets where it operates.

"Elior recorded its best quarter since the pandemic began," Guillemot said, but he warned that a return to remote working would hit future revenue and call into question Elior's objectives for the next financial year.

Caterers had been starting to benefit from a return to schools and offices but now face new potential restrictions as another wave of COVID-19 infections surges across Europe.

France on Tuesday recorded more than 30,000 new daily infections for the first time since August.

However, President Emmanuel Macron has said that France - where Elior makes 46% of its revenue - does not need to follow other countries in reimposing lockdowns because of the country's stringent health pass rules.

Elior, which supplies businesses, schools, prisons, hospitals and care homes, forecast organic growth of at least 18% and an adjusted earnings before interest, tax and ammortisation (EBITA) margin between 2.0% and 2.5% for 2021/22, with capital expenditure at about 2.5% of revenue.

It had not previously given full-year financial guidance.

The group said fourth-quarter revenue recovered to 85% of pre-pandemic levels, compared with about 73% in the previous three quarters.

