France's Eiffage wins wind contracts off German coast

French construction company Eiffage on Monday said it won two major contracts to equip Orsted's Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farms in off the German coast.

"The wind farms will produce electricity equivalent to the consumption of around 1.2 million households in Germany each year", the company said.

