France's Eiffage wins wind contracts off German coast

May 16 (Reuters) - French construction company Eiffage FOUG.PA on Monday said it won two major contracts to equip Orsted's ORSTED.CO Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farms in off the German coast.

"The wind farms will produce electricity equivalent to the consumption of around 1.2 million households in Germany each year", the company said.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

