France's Eiffage reports first-half revenue up 10.4%

Adds details

Aug 30 (Reuters) - French construction company Eiffage FOUG.PA has reported a 10.4% rise in half-year revenue to 10.4 billion euros ($11.4 billion), citing growth in all divisions, increases in motorway and airport traffic, and a stronger order book.

The company, which builds roads, tunnels and electric infrastructure, also said on Wednesday it had seen an increase of 9.1% in operating profit on ordinary activities in the first six months through June.

The most significant growth in revenue was recorded in the Energy Systems division, which jumped 15.4% in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2022, boosted by investment in new environmental and digital technologies.

The contracting order book rose 10% year-on-year to 19.8 billion euros, while revenue in the concessions division, which groups motorway and airport traffic, increased 10.2%.

The company confirmed its financial guidance for the rest of the year.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan and Mariana Abreu; Additional reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben; Editing by David Holmes)

((gaelle.sheehan@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785110))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.