News & Insights

France's Eiffage reports first-half revenue up 10.4%

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

August 30, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Gaëlle Sheehan and Mariana Abreu for Reuters ->

Adds details

Aug 30 (Reuters) - French construction company Eiffage FOUG.PA has reported a 10.4% rise in half-year revenue to 10.4 billion euros ($11.4 billion), citing growth in all divisions, increases in motorway and airport traffic, and a stronger order book.

The company, which builds roads, tunnels and electric infrastructure, also said on Wednesday it had seen an increase of 9.1% in operating profit on ordinary activities in the first six months through June.

The most significant growth in revenue was recorded in the Energy Systems division, which jumped 15.4% in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2022, boosted by investment in new environmental and digital technologies.

The contracting order book rose 10% year-on-year to 19.8 billion euros, while revenue in the concessions division, which groups motorway and airport traffic, increased 10.2%.

The company confirmed its financial guidance for the rest of the year.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan and Mariana Abreu; Additional reporting by Pierre John Felcenloben; Editing by David Holmes)

((gaelle.sheehan@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7785110))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.