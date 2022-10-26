France's Eiffage becomes largest shareholder of Getlink with 1.2 bln eur investment

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

French construction group Eiffage on Wednesday said it signed a deal to buy from TCI Fund Management Limited a 13.71% stake in Getlink which would make it the largest shareholder of the Channel Tunnel operator.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - French construction group Eiffage FOUG.PA on Wednesday said it signed a deal to buy from TCI Fund Management Limited a 13.71% stake in Getlink GETP.PA which would make it the largest shareholder of the Channel Tunnel operator.

After the acquisition, the French construction company would control 18.79% of Getlink, it said, adding that while it might buy further shares in the future, it did not intend to launch an outright takeover.

Eiffage, which said it had financed the 1,194-million-euro ($1.20 billion) investment, or 15.84 euros per share, with available cash, had bought a first 5.1% stake in the tunnel firm in 2018.

($1 = 0.9923 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((juliette.portala@tr.com ; +48 587 696 607;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters