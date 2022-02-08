France's EDF to buy GE's turbine unit - minister

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - State-owned French energy giant EDF EDF.PA will buy a GE's France-based turbine unit, Barbara Pompili, the country's minister for the environment and industry transition, told Franceinfo radio on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Jean-Michel Belot)

((Tassilo.Hummel@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.