France's EDF to buy GE's turbine unit - minister

Tassilo Hummel
PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - State-owned French energy giant EDF EDF.PA will buy a GE's France-based turbine unit, Barbara Pompili, the country's minister for the environment and industry transition, told Franceinfo radio on Tuesday.

