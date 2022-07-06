EDF

France's EDF to be fully nationalised - Borne

Tassilo Humme Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

The French government is aiming for a full nationalisation of debt-laden utility EDF, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced on Wednesday.

"I confirm to you today that the state intends to control 100% of EDF's capital", Borne said in her policy speech in the lower house of parliament as she set out her minority's government priorities.

EDF, in which the state owns over 80%, faces delays and budget over-runs on new nuclear plants in France and Britain, and corrosion problems in some of its ageing reactors which have heavily hit its shares price in recent months.

The option of nationalising EDF was flagged by President Emmanuel Macron who intends to make the company the main pillar of a massive investment in new nuclear reactors.

