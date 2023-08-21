News & Insights

France's EDF takes 1.3 GW nuclear reactor offline amid heat wave

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

August 21, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - French power company EDF said it took its 1.3 gigawatt nuclear reactor Golfech 2, located close to the town of Toulouse, offline on Monday, citing environmental reasons as the country goes through a spell of excessively hot weather.

Separately, French health minister Aurelien Rousseau told BFM TV on Monday that there was a risk some departments in southern France could be subject to a "red alert" warning due to extreme heat expected from Tuesday onwards.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Writing by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.