France's EDF submits final Czech nuclear bid

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - EDF said on Tuesday it had submitted its final bid to Czech utility CEZ and its project company Elektrárna Dukovany in a tender to build a new EPR1200 nuclear reactor at the Dukovany plant and up to four units in the Czech Republic.

CEZ invited France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP and Westinghouse Electric to bid and extended the deadline to Oct. 31 at the request of one of the three.

There will now be a preferred bidder selection.

EDF proposes to be the single source of supply and integration of the EPR1200 technology and its project execution, it said in a statement.

The Czech Republic has been a strong backer of nuclear energy as a carbon-free power source for the future, unlike European Union neighbours Germany and Austria.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

