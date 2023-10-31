News & Insights

US Markets

France's EDF submits final Czech nuclear bid

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

October 31, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - EDF said on Tuesday it had submitted its final bid to Czech utility CEZ and its project company Elektrárna Dukovany in a tender to build a new EPR1200 nuclear reactor at the Dukovany plant and up to four units in the Czech Republic.

CEZ invited France's EDF, South Korea's KHNP and Westinghouse Electric to bid and extended the deadline to Oct. 31 at the request of one of the three.

There will now be a preferred bidder selection.

EDF proposes to be the single source of supply and integration of the EPR1200 technology and its project execution, it said in a statement.

The Czech Republic has been a strong backer of nuclear energy as a carbon-free power source for the future, unlike European Union neighbours Germany and Austria.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.