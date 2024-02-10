News & Insights

France's EDF shuts down two nuclear reactors after fire at Chinon plant

February 10, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Nuclear energy operator EDF has shut down two reactors at Chinon in western France after a fire in a non-nuclear sector of the plant in the early hours of Saturday, the company said.

The fire has been extinguished, it said.

"Production unit number 3 at the Chinon nuclear power plant has shut down automatically, in accordance with the reactor's safety and protection systems," EDF said in a statement, adding it also shut down reactor number 4, which is coupled to number 3.

France's nuclear safety watchdog said in a separate statement the fire had led to an electricity cut at the plant that triggered the automatic shutdown.

Chinon is one of France's oldest nuclear plants.

