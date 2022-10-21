EDF

France's EDF management and unions agree wage deal - media

Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
France's EDF's management and unions have struck a national wage deal on Friday after weeks of strikes at the French power giant which has affected up to almost one third of the company's nuclear reactors, French media reported.

