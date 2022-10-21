France's EDF management and unions agree wage deal - media

PARIS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France's EDF's EDF.PA management and unions have struck a national wage deal on Friday after weeks of strikes at the French power giant which has affected up to almost one third of the company's nuclear reactors, French media reported.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by David Evans)

