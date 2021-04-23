France's EDF makes binding offer to build six nuclear EPR reactors in India

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power group EDF EDF.PA has made a binding offer to build six third-generation EPR nuclear reactors at the Jaitapur site in India's Maharashtra region, EDF said on Friday.

EDF said the project would have an installed capacity of 9.6 gigawatts (GW), and would generate up to 75 terawatt hours (TWh) per year and cover the annual consumption of 70 million Indian households, while avoiding the emission of 80 million tons of CO2 per year.

"The submission of EDF's binding technocommercial offer for the Jaitapur project is a major step forward for the Group and the French nuclear industry," said EDF Chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Levy.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Evans)

