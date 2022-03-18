France's EDF launches capital increase for more than 3.1 bln euros

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French power utility EDF EDF.PA said on Friday it would increase its capital by more than 3.1 billion euros ($3.44 billion) as the company seeks to ease balance sheet tensions caused by offline nuclear reactors and the government price curbs on power sales.

"The rights issue is part of a broader action plan aimed at strengthening the balance sheet structure," said in a statement.

Earlier this week, EDF warned on its 2022 profit outlook, saying it could miss its financial targets because it was required to sell power at below-market prices and due to lower nuclear output.

The government, which owns over 80% of EDF, earlier this year increased the amount of electricity EDF was forced to sell to rivals at below-market prices, with energy costs a main issue for voters before presidential elections in April.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France should further reinforce its capital position in the utility, speaking in front of journalists as he presented his programme for re-election.

"In line with the announcement made on 18 February 2022 (...) the French State, the main shareholder of EDF, owning 83.88% of the share capital (...) has committed to subscribe to the rights issue pro rata with its stake," EDF added.

France will thus contribute around 2.7 billion euros to this capital increase, which will run from March to April 1.

($1 = 0.9016 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

