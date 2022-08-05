France's EDF denies it is considering sale of Italian subsidiary Edison

PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - French power group EDF EDF.PA denied on Friday an earlier Italian media report that it was considering a sale of its Italian arm Edison EDNn.MI.

"EDF denies in full the information published today by the daily MF-Milano Finanza according to which the group is considering the sale of its subsidiary Edison," said an EDF spokesperson.

The French government is currently in the process of fully nationalising EDF.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

