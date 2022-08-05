EDF

France's EDF considering sale of Italy's Edison - paper

Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

French power company EDF, which is due to be nationalised, is considering a sale of Italian energy group Edison, Milano Finanza (MF) reported on Friday, citing financial sources.

The sale of Edison, Italy's second-biggest wind player which MF said could be worth around 6 billion euros ($6.14 billion), would help the French group cut debt and help it fund massive investments to fix reactors and build new nuclear reactors.

The paper added that while details had yet to be ironed out, the idea was to kick-off the sale process in the first quarter of next year, once EDF's nationalisation process had been completed.

($1 = 0.9773 euros)

