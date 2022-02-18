France's EDF announces 2.5 bln euro rights issue to fix cashflow crunch

By Benjamin Mallet and Christian Lowe

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French power company EDF said on Friday it was planning a rights issue as soon as possible to raise around 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) to offset the impact of a government order that it sell power at below market prices.

Reporting its financial results, the company also said an unexpectedly steep reduction in its nuclear power output will reduce its EBITDA core profit in 2022 by an estimated 11 billion euros.

EDF's share price has been on a downward trajectory after the company hit a succession of headwinds.

Technical problems at the nuclear plants that generate the bulk of its power will force it to take much of its capacity off line for checks and maintenance.

EDF managers say they are also facing a major financial hit after the French government -- which is also the company's biggest shareholder -- ordered the company to sell power at below-market prices.

The government, two months out from a presidential election in which President Emmanuel Macron is expected to run, is concerned about mounting public anger over rising energy prices, and has turned to EDF to help soften the impact.

Higher global energy prices have created windfalls for many power producers, but the French government's decision that EDF must sell at below market levels has meant the company is unable to fully benefit.

Nevertheless, EDF said on Friday that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation this year will still be boosted to the tune of 6 billion euros by the higher energy prices.

Macron announced earlier this month that France will build at least six new nuclear reactors in the decades to come, with EDF given the job of building and operating them.

(Editing by Christian Lowe)

