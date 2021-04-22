France's Edenred returns to organic growth with Q1 beat

French vouchers and cards provider Edenred reported on Thursday first-quarter total revenues that beat market expectations, as it returned to organic growth across all the regions in which it operates.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its 'Ticket Restaurant' vouchers, posted first-quarter total revenues of 373 million euros ($448.76 million), compared to an analysts' consensus forecast of 366 million provided by the company.

Organic growth - excluding the currency effect and changes in the scope of consolidation - was positive, but Edenred's revenues fell over the quarter on a reported basis.

