France's Edenred returns to organic growth with first-quarter beat

April 22 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred EDEN.PA reported on Thursday first-quarter total revenues that beat market expectations, as it returned to organic growth across all the regions in which it operates.

"Edenred reported an encouraging start to the year, continuing the rebound that began last summer," Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Dumazy said in a statement.

He also said the company was making partnerships to respond to specific needs arising from the health crisis, as well as adapting to new trends such as remote working and digital payments.

Edenred, known for its Ticket-Restaurant prepaid card vouchers, has been shifting to online platforms and home or office deliveries to serve remote workers and adapt to restaurant closures under extended European lockdowns.

The company signed new clients in France, its home market, and continued its free school meals voucher programme with the UK government's Department of Education.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits, posted first-quarter total revenue of 373 million euros ($448.76 million), compared with an analysts' consensus forecast of 366 million provided by the company.

Organic growth — excluding the currency effect and changes in the scope of consolidation — was positive, but Edenred's revenue fell over the quarter on a reported basis.

Edenred also confirmed its 2021 guidance, namely a 6% growth in organic core profit.

($1=0.8312 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Uttaresh.V)

