France's Edenred raises 2022 core profit target again

Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French vouchers and cards provider Edenred on Thursday hiked its target for 2022 core profit for the second time this year, citing strong growth momentum driven by inflation and increased digital solutions development.

Edenred, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, now expects its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come between 810 million and 840 million euros ($791 million and $821 million) in 2022.

The company last raised its EBITDA forecast in July to 770-820 million euros.

($1 = 1.0234 euros)

