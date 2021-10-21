France's Edenred raises 2021 guidance after better-than-expected quarter

Oct 21 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred EDEN.PA raised on Thursday its full-year core profit guidance, while reinstating its mid-term targets thanks to strong quarterly sales momentum exceeding expectations.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its 'Ticket Restaurant' vouchers, now expects to generate full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in the upper half of its previously specified range of between 620-670 million euros ($722.36-$780.62 million).

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo and Diana Mandia Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

