France's Edenred posts record core profit in FY

Feb 22(Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred EDEN.PA reported on Tuesday a record full-year core profit, as the group continued its growth momentum driven by increased digital innovations development.

Edenred posted a full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 670 million euros, at the upper end of the announced target range, representing a rise of 18% like-for-like from 2020.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, had forecast in October an EBITDA of "the top half of a 620-670 million euros for the year.

(Reporting by Diana Mandia and Federica Mileo; editing by David Evans)

