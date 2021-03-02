EDEN

France's Edenred eyes profit growth in 2021

Contributor
Juliette Portala Reuters
Published

French vouchers and cards provider Edenred said on Tuesday it expected to increase its profit in 2021, after it reported better-than-expected full-year earnings.

March 2 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred EDEN.PA said on Tuesday it expected to increase its profit in 2021, after it reported better-than-expected full-year earnings.

The group, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its 'Ticket Restaurant' vouchers, forecast like-for-like earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) growth of at least 6% this year.

Edenred posted an annual EBITDA of 580 million euros ($697.33 million), slightly beating the 577 million euros predicted by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.8317 euros)

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((juliette.portala@thomsonreuters.com ; +48 698 901 454))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EDEN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More