France's Edenred expects record-high profit in 2022

July 26 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred EDEN.PA said on Tuesday it was targeting record-high core profit of between 770 million euros and 820 million euros for full-year 2022, saying it is better placed than ever to generate sustainable and profitable growth in a new macro-economic contex.

Edenred, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, posted first-half total revenue of 922 million euros ($942.75 million), topping the 891 million euros forecast by analysts in a company-compiled consensus

