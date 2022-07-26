France's Edenred expects record-high profit in 2022

Contributor
Diana Mandiá Reuters
Published

French vouchers and cards provider Edenred said on Tuesday it was targeting record-high core profit of between 770 million euros and 820 million euros for full-year 2022, saying it is better placed than ever to generate sustainable and profitable growth in a new macro-economic contex.

July 26 (Reuters) - French vouchers and cards provider Edenred EDEN.PA said on Tuesday it was targeting record-high core profit of between 770 million euros and 820 million euros for full-year 2022, saying it is better placed than ever to generate sustainable and profitable growth in a new macro-economic contex.

Edenred, which helps companies manage staff expenses and benefits and is known for its "Ticket Restaurant" vouchers, posted first-half total revenue of 922 million euros ($942.75 million), topping the 891 million euros forecast by analysts in a company-compiled consensus

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More