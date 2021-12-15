US Markets
France's Djebbari 'not worried' at this stage about Tesla after car accident

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday there was no suggestion, at this stage, that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla car Model 3 was linked to a technical problem.

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Wednesday there was no suggestion, at this stage, that a fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla TSLA.O car Model 3 was linked to a technical problem.

Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after an accident involving one of the vehicles killed one person and injured 20 others on Saturday.

Tesla has not responded to requests for comment.

Djebbari told RMC radio he was not worried, at this stage, about the accident. "There are no elements that would lead (one) to believe it was tied to a technical problem," he added.

The minister said he spoke on Tuesday night with the chief executive of Tesla Europe who told him there had been no safety alerts about that model.

