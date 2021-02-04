France's Dassault Systemes sees stronger 2021 revenues

Contributor
Sarah Morland Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIPPE WOJAZER

French software company Dassault Systemes forecast on Thursday a higher revenue and core profit margin for 2021, as the firm benefited from a strong performance in its clinical trials business Medidata.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes DAST.PA forecast on Thursday a higher revenue and core profit margin for 2021, as the firm benefited from a strong performance in its clinical trials business Medidata.

The group, which makes 3D design software and tech solutions for manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and healthcare firms, expects a first-quarter non-IFRS revenue of 1.15-1.17 billion euros ($1.4-$2.8 billion) and up to a 4.77 billion euro figure for the full year.

For 2020, Dassault Systemes' non-IFRS revenues rose 12% to 4.46 billion euros, in line with its own forecasts.

($1 = 0.8324 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters