France's Dassault Systemes sees stronger 2021 revenues

Feb 4 (Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes DAST.PA forecast on Thursday a higher revenue and core profit margin for 2021, as the firm benefited from a strong performance in its clinical trials business Medidata.

The group, which makes 3D design software and tech solutions for manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and healthcare firms, expects a first-quarter non-IFRS revenue of 1.15-1.17 billion euros ($1.4-$2.8 billion) and up to a 4.77 billion euro figure for the full year.

For 2020, Dassault Systemes' non-IFRS revenues rose 12% to 4.46 billion euros, in line with its own forecasts.

($1 = 0.8324 euros)

