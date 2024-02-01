News & Insights

France's Dassault Systemes sees 2024 revenue growth at 8-10%

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

February 01, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Dagmarah Mackos and Lina Golovnya for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Thursday said it expects revenue growth of 8% to 10% in constant currency in 2024.

The group, which sells software to automakers, plane makers and industrial firms, expects full-year revenue of 6.35 billion to 6.43 billion euros ($6.86 billion to $6.95 billion) in 2024, compared with 6.48 billion euros forecast by analysts in an LSEG poll.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Lina Golovnya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((dagmarah.mackos@tr.com , lina.golovnya@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.