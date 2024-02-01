France's Dassault Systemes sees 2024 revenue growth at 8-10%

Feb 1 (Reuters) - French software maker Dassault Systemes DAST.PA on Thursday said it expects revenue growth of 8% to 10% in constant currency in 2024.

The group, which sells software to automakers, plane makers and industrial firms, expects full-year revenue of 6.35 billion to 6.43 billion euros ($6.86 billion to $6.95 billion) in 2024, compared with 6.48 billion euros forecast by analysts in an LSEG poll.

($1 = 0.9258 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Lina Golovnya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

