France's Dassault launches Falcon 10X long-range business jet

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA on Thursday launched a new long-range business jet in a bid to challenge North American rivals at the top end of the luxury aircraft market.

The Falcon 10X will be able to fly 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km) and will be powered by Rolls-Royce RR.L engines in a breakthrough for the British engineering firm.

It will enter service in late 2025, Dassault said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.