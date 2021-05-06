US Markets
GD

France's Dassault launches Falcon 10X long-range business jet

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

France's Dassault Aviation on Thursday launched a new long-range business jet in a bid to challenge North American rivals at the top end of the luxury aircraft market.

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA on Thursday launched a new long-range business jet in a bid to challenge North American rivals at the top end of the luxury aircraft market.

The Falcon 10X will be able to fly 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km) and will be powered by Rolls-Royce RR.L engines in a breakthrough for the British engineering firm.

It will enter service in late 2025, Dassault said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GD

Other Topics

Companies Commodities Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular