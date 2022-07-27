France's Danone raises annual sales outlook after topping Q2 estimates

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Danone DANO.PA raised its annual revenue growth forecast after its second-quarter like-for-like sales beat analysts' estimates on strong demand for baby food and bottled water, even as the company raised prices to mitigate higher costs.

The strong quarterly performance reflected good momentum across geographies and product categories and notably an 11.4% jump in sales of the Specialized Nutrition business, which includes infant milk formula and medical nutrition.

In the key Chinese market alone, infant milk formula posted mid-to-high single-digit growth with resilient market share in both domestic and international labels.

In North America, Danone also stepped up exports of Neocate specialised formula and Aptamil baby formula to help address shortages.

Top manufacturer Abbott Laboratories ABT.N in February recalled dozens of types of its Similac, Alimentum and EleCare formulas, creating one of the most urgent food shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, said it now expects like-for-like sales to grow at 5%-6% in 2022 compared with 3%-5% forecast earlier.

The consumer goods company, whose brands include Evian and Badoit water, Activia yoghurt and Aptamil baby formula, reported quarterly like-for-like sales growth of 7.7% compared with analysts' estimates of a 5.6% growth.

"While the quality of our first half delivery is encouraging ... this is only the start of our Renew journey: we believe there is still much we can do," CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique said in a statement.

The revival plan of Saint-Affrique, who took over as chief executive in September 2021, faces mounting input costs, coupled with further uncertainties caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has forced Danone to suspend investments in the country.

The company said its first-half recurring operating margin declined to 12.1% from 13.1% in the first half of 2021 due to higher input costs. It reiterated its outlook for full-year recurring operating margin at above 12% compared with 13.7% in 2021.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Vinay Dwivedi)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.