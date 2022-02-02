France's Cristal Union produced 1.5 mln T sugar in 2021/22

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - France's Cristal Union produced 1.5 millions tonnes of sugar and 3.6 millions hectolitres of alcohol and ethanol during the 2021/22 campaign, from a total of 13 million tonnes of sugar beet processed, it said on Wednesday.

That compared to about 10 million tonnes of sugar beet processed in the previous season, which was ravaged by pest attacks that caused yellow disease, it said.

The average yield in 2021 was 89 tonnes of beet at 16 degrees of sugar per hectare, compared to the French average of 85.7 tonnes per hectare, according to farm ministry data in December.

Despite severe frosts in the spring, sugar beet output rebound more than 30% in 2021 from the extremely poor beet crop the previous year.

Cristal Union will pay its cooperative members an average price of 29 euros per tonne of sugar beet, up from 25.5 euros in 2020. It aims to reach 30 euros per tonne in the mid term.

"The group is confident that this objective will be achieved, in a context of buoyant markets for both sugar and alcohol/ethanol," it said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Mark Potter)

