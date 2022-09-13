France's Cristal Union expects sugar yield around 13 T/ha

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - French sugar maker Cristal Union expects a sugar yield of about 13 tonnes per hectare from its latest sugar beet harvest, it said on Tuesday, adding that the figure is in line with average levels.

Sugar beet had withstood summer drought and heatwaves better than other crops but yields are likely to vary widely between growing belts, it said in a statement.

The cooperative group, France's second-largest sugar maker, confirmed it would launch its production campaign a week earlier than usual to avoid the risk of energy restrictions during winter.

The staggered annual production run at its eight factories is due to start from Sept. 15, it said.

Cristal Union added that measures to save energy should allow it to reduce its gas consumption by about 10% for the coming production period.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.