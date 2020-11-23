France's Credit Agricole offers to buy Italian bank Creval

Adds offer details

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA on Monday said its Italian subsidiary launched an offer to buy Italian bank Credito Valtellinese (Creval) PCVI.MI in cash.

The bank said in a statement that Credit Agricole Italia was offering 10.50 euros ($12.47) per share to acquire Creval.

Credit Agricole said the offer corresponds to an investment of 737 million euros ($875 million).

Its insurance unit Credit Agricole Assurance will sell its 9.8% stake in Creval to Credit Agricole Italia, the French lender said.

Algebris has also committed to sell its 5.4% stake in Creval to Credit Agricole Italia.

($1 = 0.8421 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

