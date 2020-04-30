US Markets
France's contact-tracing app should be ready by end of May-Orange

Sarah White Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

Orange is in intense discussions with Apple over developing France's smartphone app for tracing people who are at risk of coronavirus infection, CEO Stephane Richard said on Thursday.

"There are meetings almost every day. It's not a done deal yet (...) but we have a discussion dynamic with Apple that is not bad", Richard added.

Marie-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer of France's biggest telecom operator, said that the app should be ready by the end of May.

