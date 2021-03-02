France's CNP to replace Aviva in UniCredit insurance venture, says source

France's CNP Assurances is set to buy British insurer Aviva's 51% stake in a life insurance joint venture with Italian bank UniCredit, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News reported earlier that CNP would pay 385 million euros ($464.85 million) for Aviva's stake in the partnership.

Aviva has said it is exploring options across its manage-for-value portfolio, including its Polish operation, its residual business in Italy after a previous sale and its joint ventures.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

