France's CNP buys Aviva's Italy life insurance business for 543 mln euros

PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances CNPP.PA has signed an agreement to buy British insurer Aviva's AV.L life insurance businesses in Italy for 543 million euros ($655 million), the French insurer said on Thursday.

The deal includes acquiring Aviva's 51% stake in a life insurance joint venture with Italian bank UniCredit CRDI.MI, CNP Assurances said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8293 euros)

