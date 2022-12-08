France's CNIL watchdog fines Iliad's Free unit 300,000 euros for privacy failings

Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

December 08, 2022 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - France's CNIL privacy watchdog on Thursday said it had fined 300,000 euros ($315,570.00) against Iliad's telecoms business 'Free' for failings over protecting their customers' personal data.

"Checks have revealed several breaches, in particular with regard to privacy rights of concerned persons (...) and data security", said the watchdog in a statement.

($1 = 0.9507 euros)

