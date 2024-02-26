France's CMA CGM unit raises offer for UK's Wincanton to $766 mln as rival bid looms

Adds details, background, share price

Feb 26 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics, a unit of French shipping firm CMA CGM, on Monday raised its offer to buy Wincanton WIN.L to about 604.7 million pounds ($766.2 million), hoping to fend off a rival offer for the British logistics firm.

CEVA's offer of 480 pence-per-share in cash 6.7% higher than its original offer of 450 pence-per-share on Jan. 19.

Wincanton's stock closed at 449 pence on Friday. They jumped 10% to 494 pence in early trade on Monday.

Wincanton said its board recommends CEVA's "increased and final" offer but added that it was also approached by a potential competing bidder.

However, the company said it has yet to receive a formal proposal. It did not name the potential bidder.

Acquiring Wincanton will help cash-rich CMA CGM, privately controlled by the Franco-Lebanese billionaire Saade family, to add a new layer of expertise on warehousing management and grocery and expand CEVA's offering in the UK.

Wincanton provides storage, handling and distribution services across markets from food and consumer goods to manufacturing, fuel and defense, operating from more than 170 sites across Britain and Ireland. ($1 = 0.7893 pounds)

