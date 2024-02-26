France's CMA CGM unit raises cash offer to buy UK logistics firm Wincanton

Feb 26 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics, a unit of French shipping firm CMA CGM, on Monday agreed to an increased all-cash offer to buy Wincanton WIN.L, valuing the British logistics firm at about 604.7 million pounds ($766.15 million).

The 480 pence-per-share offer is a 6.7% increase from the original offer of 450 pence-per-share.

($1 = 0.7893 pounds)

(Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

