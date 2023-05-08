France's CMA CGM commits to buying Bollore logistics unit for $5.5 bln

Adds details on the deal

PARIS, May 8 (Reuters) - French shipping group CMA CGM [RIC:RIC:CMACG.UL] has committed to buy the logistics operations of family-run conglomerate Bollore BOLL.PA for an enterprise value of 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion), the two companies said on Monday.

CMA CGM granted a put option to the Bollore group to buy its logistics business, which generated more than 7 billion euros in revenue last year and employs 13,500 people. The two companies had announced exclusive talks about the deal on April 18.

Buying Bollore's second biggest business would allow cash-rich CMA CGM, which has embarked on an acquisition spree after making big profits during the pandemic, to bolster its bid to provide end-to-end transport services and supply chain management.

Selling the unit will significantly shrink the scope of billionaire Vincent Bollore's conglomerate, which sold its African ports and logistics business last year to shipping company MSC Group for 5.7 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.