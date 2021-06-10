France's Citroen charged with consumer fraud over dieselgate probe

Adds comments from Stellantis and background on the probe

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI said on Thursday that its French Citroen unit had been charged with consumer fraud by French prosecutors in a far-reaching diesel emissions probe.

Citroen would have to make a deposit of 8 million euros and provide a bank guarantee of 25 million euros for potential compensation for losses, Stellantis said in a statement.

It said Citroen was assessing its defence options.

Renault RENA.PA, Peugeot, owned by Stellantis, and Volkswagen France, the French unit of German carmaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, have also been charged in France over the dieselgate investigation.

Several carmakers in Europe have come under scrutiny since the Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal which erupted in 2015 over test-cheating in the United States, at a time when regulators are becoming ever tougher on pollution standards.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((matthieu.protard@thomsonreuters.com; +33-1-49495381;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.