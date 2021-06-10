US Markets
France's Citroen charged with consumer fraud over dieselgate probe

Gilles Guillaume Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI said on Thursday that its French Citroen unit had been charged with consumer fraud by French prosecutors in a far-reaching diesel emissions probe.

Citroen would have to make a deposit of 8 million euros and provide a bank guarantee of 25 million euros for potential compensation for losses, Stellantis said in a statement.

It said Citroen was assessing its defence options.

Renault RENA.PA, Peugeot, owned by Stellantis, and Volkswagen France, the French unit of German carmaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, have also been charged in France over the dieselgate investigation.

Several carmakers in Europe have come under scrutiny since the Volkswagen "dieselgate" scandal which erupted in 2015 over test-cheating in the United States, at a time when regulators are becoming ever tougher on pollution standards.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

