France's CGT union calls for Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday

Contributor
Mathieu Rosemain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - One of France's top labour union, CGT, called for Amazon workers in the country to go on strike to coincide with Black Friday discount shopping sales, joining labour protests against the company planned in other European countries.

German union Verdi on Wednesday called on employees to strike at three different Amazon locations in Germany.

