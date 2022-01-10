France's CGT union announces strike in energy and mining sectors

Benjamin Mallet Reuters
Published

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - France's CGT union, one of the country's leading workforce unions, said on Monday there would be a strike of workers in the energy and mining sectors from Jan 25 onwards.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

